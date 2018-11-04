METRO DIGEST || Food-safety course

Food-safety course

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Penn State Extension Office Lawrence County will offer a food-safety training course, which the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture people in charge of licensed food establishments require to complete.

The class will be at New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 15.

The associated exam will take place at noon Nov. 15.

The $185 course fee covers the cost of the course book, food-handler guide, instructional materials and digital food thermometer.

Pre-registration is required. Register online at extension.psu.edu/servsafe or toll free at 1-877-345-0691.

NAACP election

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Branch Unit 3207 of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will elect officers Nov. 12. Polls will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. at the branch’s headquarters at the W.J. Cobbin Office Tower, 1350 Fifth Ave., Suite 202.

Collecting coats, toys

YOUNGSTOWN

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, is collecting new or gently used coats and toys for kids until Dec. 22. Anyone interested in donating can drop items off from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Agenda Monday

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Brookfield Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., special meeting with executive session concerning personnel, 7 p.m., regular meeting, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Salem Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m., meeting for a request, city hall, 231 S. Broadway Ave.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery board, 5 p.m., Ways and Means meeting, 222 W. Federal St., second floor, suite 201, Youngstown.

Village of Lowellville, special meeting, 7 p.m., second floor, city hall, 140 E. Liberty St., Lowellville.

McDonald Village Council, 5:30 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

