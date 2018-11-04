Boy Scout leader faces child-porn charges
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Federal prosecutors say a Boy Scout leader recorded boys changing clothes before and after swimming at a YMCA, his home’s bathroom and inside teepees at an Ohio scout reservation.
Thirty-nine-year-old Thomas Close, of Shelby in central Ohio’s Richland County, was arrested and indicted Thursday on sexual exploitation of children and receiving and distributing child pornography charges.
