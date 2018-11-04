Blood Drives
Blood Drives
MONDAY
Mahoning Country Club, 710 E. Liberty St., Girard, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave., Warren, noon to 6 p.m.
Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road, 1 to 6 p.m. TUESDAY
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Liberty, 2 to 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Salem Regional Medical Center, 1995 E. State St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
Grace Church, 140 S. Main St., Columbiana, 1 to 6 p.m.
