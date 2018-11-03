Youngstown detective late for his own retirement party

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

City police Detective Sgt. Ron Rodway was late for his own retirement party Friday, but he had a good excuse.

Rodway was in court with prosecutors in the Albert Byrd murder case. Because he was the lead detective in that case, he must attend the trial.

When he finally did arrive to his farewell bash in the detective bureau, not only was he surrounded by coworkers past and present, but several defense attorneys and judges also came to say goodbye.

Chief Robin Lees said that is a testament to Rodway’s character through a 33-year career that saw him as a patrol officer, member of the vice squad, SWAT team member and detective.

It was the 21 years as a detective where Rodway left his mark, as he was the lead investigator on more than 100 homicides.

“We respect the guy,” said defense attorney Tom Zena. “He told the truth. He always told the truth. And he was a great cop.”

Rodway said that he did not have much time to reflect on his retirement because he had to prepare for the Byrd case, but he did say he is ready to step down.

“It’s been a great job and a great career,” he said. “I didn’t solve them all, but I always tried my best.”

One of his colleagues, Lt. Doug Bobovnyik, said it is Rodway’s attention to detail that made him a great investigator.

“Ron was the most conscientious detective I ever worked with,” Bobovnyik said. “He always worried about the little details and ran the investigation as far as he could.”

Capt. Brad Blackburn, head of the detective bureau, said Rodway was one of the last of a breed of detectives who cut their teeth in the 1990s when the city’s murder rate skyrocketed.

“Ron was one of the guys up here, probably one of the last ones up here, who showed me the ropes,” Blackburn said. “He’s just a hard worker. He never gave up.”

Replacing a detective with Rodway’s experience will be a challenge, said Lees.

“His experience and tenacity with which he handled a lot of these murder investigations, it will be difficult to find a replacement,” Lees said. “Plus, I’ll miss one of the guys I’ve been here with for a long time.”

In remarks after he arrived, Rodway said he made a lot of great friendships and the detectives who will replace him will do great jobs. He said he especially wanted to remember some of his former colleagues who have died, especially former longtime chief of detectives Capt. Robert Kane and another former chief of detectives, Capt. Ken Centorame.