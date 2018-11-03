Police looking for two in Southside shooting
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Police are looking for two male juveniles after a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and critically wounded about 2 p.m. today at a 1024 Parkwood Ave. home.
Police said the shooting appears to stem from an argument or robbery.
Police also said it has no connection to a homicide just after midnight on Parkview Avenue.
