POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Oct. 26

Summons: Authorities charged James F. Zapka, 37, with failure to comply with police and operating a vehicle impaired after an officer directing traffic before a Hubbard High School football game alleged Zapka drove toward him, forcing the accuser out of the way, despite his having told Zapka the parking lot was full. After undergoing standard field-sobriety tests, Zapka, of Raymond Drive, Hubbard, refused to submit to a breath test, a report showed.

Oct. 27

Domestic violence: Adrienne C. Kinnick of Meadowland Drive, Hubbard, faced a felony charge after her father alleged Kinnick, 35, tried to push him down a set of stairs and struck the accuser in the head with a cellphone during an argument related to money.

Criminal damaging: A man left a North Main Street grocery store and saw that a key had been used to do about $100 in damage to his car’s finish.

Oct. 28

Harassment: Logan A. Elliston, 28, of Viola Avenue, Hubbard, faced a telephone-harassment charge after one of his employees with a Hubbard pizzeria alleged Elliston made and sent unwanted comments, calls and text messages to pressure the accuser into having a sexual relationship with him.

Harassment: A Sunset Drive boy and his father reported the teen received a call implying the boy could be killed.

Oct. 29

Citation: A traffic stop on School Street resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Steven D. Hostetler, 37, of Colby Avenue, Youngstown, with having an open can of beer in his vehicle.

Fight: An official with Hubbard High School on School Street reported a fight between two 15-year-old girls, though neither was injured.

Oct. 30

Arrest: Police in the 700 block of West Liberty Street picked up Quincy A. Webb, 28, whose last known address was on Rebecca Avenue, Hubbard. Webb was wanted on Girard Municipal Court warrants charging him with one felony count each of aggravated menacing and obstructing official business as well as one misdemeanor count each of endangering children and disorderly conduct.

Possible child endangerment: Officers responding to a disturbance near Stewart Avenue and School Street spoke with a woman who said her intoxicated daughter was in the School Street residence with the accuser’s 1-year-old granddaughter. Earlier, neighbors alleged the infant had been alone at the home when the mother left for a short time.

Identity fraud: A Ravine Drive woman told police her bank contacted her about someone using the accuser’s name, address and Social Security number to open an online account, though the woman apparently suffered no financial loss.

LIBERTY

Oct. 27

Arrest: While dealing with a fight at a Trumbull Avenue restaurant, officers charged Nicholas M. Johnson, 42, of Warner Road, Hubbard, with disorderly conduct after saying an intoxicated Johnson caused a scene at the establishment, then left and caused problems for two men at a business across the street.

Harassment: A Sampson Road woman told police a man made a direct threat against her after having stared into a window to her apartment from a nearby parking lot.

Drugs/arrest: Authorities responded to an unknown problem in the 1100 block of Church Hill-Hubbard Road, where they arrested Amanda L. Feters, 39, of that address, on a township warrant charging failure to appear in court. In addition, they issued a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Isaiah R. Patterson of Logan Avenue, Youngstown, with having suspected marijuana in his pocket.

Arrest: Officers answered a trespassing call at a Belmont Avenue gas station before taking Reginald Rice, 46, into custody. Rice, of Motor Inn Drive, Liberty, was wanted on a Youngstown warrant.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 200 block of Church Hill-Hubbard Road, likely through a side window. Stolen were two 32-inch flat-screen TVs, several Sony PlayStation 4 game systems and two credit cards, for a $677 loss.

Oct. 28

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 3400 block of Belmont Avenue resulted in the arrest of Franky J. Munoz, 23, of Alameda Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a felony probation-violation charge.

Theft: Two Aurora Circle men alleged a Youngstown woman, 61, took a pair of men’s shoes from the residence, then they later discovered a tweed hat and $300 missing.

Oct. 29

Arrest: Police at a Belmont Avenue motel took Arthur L. Green, 70, into custody upon learning that Green, of West Chalmers Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a felony drug-possession charge.

Domestic violence: Anthony W. Ciccarelli, 32, of Richards Drive, Liberty, was charged with the crime after his wife alleged that during an argument, Ciccarelli grabbed a knife from a wooden knife block and threatened to decapitate her. The accuser further alleged he shoved her backward by the throat.

Arrest: After pulling him over near an Interstate 80 on-ramp, police took James M. Mrofchak, 46, of West Second Street, Girard, into custody after ascertaining Mrofchak was wanted on Niles and Girard warrants.

Oct. 30

Arrest: Officers were sent to Niles to take custody of Kionna White, 35, of Victor Avenue, Youngstown. White was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Leonard W. Pitts, 38, of Stonington Drive, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court probation-violation warrant.

Harassment: A Church Hill-Hubbard Road woman reported her former boyfriend, 42, of Warren, attempted to take her car but discovered it wouldn’t start, and has engaged in other patterns of harassment.

Arrest: Jasmine N. Riddle of Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, was arrested at the Mahoning County jail when officers determined Riddle, 37, was wanted on an outstanding Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Oct. 31

Assault: A Colonial Drive woman told police a Youngstown man, 49, kicked her multiple times in the face and kicked her out of a vehicle near her residence during what appeared to be an argument pertaining to money.

Nov. 1

Aggravated menacing: Authorities responded to assist medical personnel at a Motor Inn Drive motel, then charged Keith W. Gasper and Amanda R. Larson, both 37 and of Motor Inn Drive, Liberty, with aggravated menacing and obstructing official business. Two firefighters alleged Gasper and Larson had threatened their safety, in part by intoning that they were associated with a violent prison gang.

Arrests: While handling a dispute at a Belmont Avenue motel, police arrested Danielle Guerriero, 32, of Fernwood Avenue, Youngstown, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business, along with Scott S. McCleery, 38, of Wyndclift Circle, Youngstown, on a Mahoning County warrant. Guerriero had a suspected crack-cocaine pipe in her purse; she also provided misleading information about McCleery, a report stated.

GIRARD

Oct. 27

Assault: A 17-year-old Girard boy reported a motorist accelerated his vehicle and drove toward him, forcing the accuser out of the way, when the teen tried to confront the driver who the victim said had been harassing him.

Harassment: A Church Hill Road woman said her former husband makes continual unwanted calls, and that he threatened to harm her current husband.

Oct. 28

Drugs: Richard F. Heilman, 49, of Dumont Drive, Mineral Ridge, was cited during a traffic stop on West Liberty Street on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Two plastic containers with suspected raw marijuana and a pipe with suspected marijuana in a pill bottle were found, a report indicated.

Burglary: Took place at an apartment in the 400 block of North Avenue, from which a $600 handgun was taken from a safe.

Oct. 29

Drugs: A traffic stop on U.S. Route 422 led to a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Andru V. Donley, 20, of Locust Avenue, Youngstown, with having a bag containing suspected marijuana flakes.

Possible child endangerment: Police received information that two youngsters, age 6 and 15, had been locked out of their Church Hill Road residence for a period of time and were unable to get in.

Oct. 30

Arrest: Officers took Melissa A. Miller, 40, into custody at her Park Avenue apartment after finding out the Girard woman was wanted on a Mercer County, Pa., warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A North Highland Avenue man said a woman took his 2003 Toyota without permission while he was out of town.

Harassment: An Idaho Avenue man reported his former roommate sent him threatening text messages regarding $134 the sender says the accuser owes him.

Oct. 31

Possible overdose: Authorities were dispatched to Liberty Township Park off Belmont Avenue, where they reportedly found a man passed out in a car. The victim was given multiple doses of naloxone before coming to and being taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Nov. 1

Arrest: While investigating a suspicious vehicle on North State Street, authorities charged a 17-year-old Girard boy with failure to comply with police and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after alleging the teen tried to flee in the car, then led them on a foot chase. The boy also took his father’s truck without permission, a report showed.

Theft: A man alleged his roommates stole a dining-room set and a vacuum cleaner as they prepared to move from the Stull Avenue apartment.