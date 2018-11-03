Tentative pact reached between Poland school board, union

Staff report

POLAND

The Poland Board of Education and the Poland Teachers Association announced they have reached a tentative agreement after a protracted dispute that elicited a fervent community response.

In a news release, Julie Bercik, supervisor of community engagement, called the contract “fair and equitable for the entire Poland Schools family.”

She was unable to release the agreement’s specifics pending ratification by both sides.

Poland Superintendent David Janofa said the tentative agreement came after a five-hour mediation session Thursday night.

“We’re still putting together the entire package so [Poland Teachers’ Association] can present it to their side,” Janofa said.

He intends for the agreement to be ratified by the board’s Nov. 26 meeting.

The board’s Oct. 22 meeting attracted more than 300 attendees at the high school. Public comments at the meeting called for Janofa’s resignation. One speaker read a letter in support of the teachers’ union signed by 546 alumni.

The agreement follows more than four months of negotiations and three failed attempts at mediation.

The teachers have been working without a contract since the start of the school year in August.