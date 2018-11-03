Name GM’s ebike

DETROIT

General Motors is unveiling a new ebike – a bike that runs on electricity or pedaling – and is asking for public participation in choosing the name of the bike’s brand.

Between today and Nov. 26, people can submit ideas for the brand at ebikebrandchallenge.com.

The winners will be announced in early 2019 and will receive $10,000. Nine runner-up submissions will receive $1,000.

Woman fired for wearing blackface

SHARONVILLE, Ohio

A United Parcel Service employee in Ohio has been fired for wearing blackface as part of a Halloween costume and posted photos online.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports UPS media relations manager Kim Krebs cited the company’s strict policies against harassment and discrimination for the dismissal. Krebs says in a statement the company has “no tolerance for hatred, bigotry or prejudice.”

It’s not clear if the woman wore the costume to work.

Pa. district to allow teachers to be armed

TAMAQUA, Pa.

A Pennsylvania school board has become the first in the state to pass a policy allowing teachers and other employees to carry firearms.

The Tamaqua Area School District passed the policy in a unanimous vote last month, receiving pushback from both parents and members of the teachers’ union.

The policy allows staffers to carry handguns in holsters on their bodies. The staff members would be required to complete firearms training and lethal weapons training.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association opposes arming teachers, and a spokesman for the organization told the Philadelphia Inquirer that it is conducting a legal review of Tamaqua’s policy.

Powerful opioid pill OK’d as alternative

TRENTON, N.J.

U.S. regulators Friday approved a fast-acting, super-potent opioid tablet as an alternative to IV painkillers used in hospitals.

The decision by the Food and Drug Administration came over objections from critics who fear the pill will be abused. In a lengthy statement, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said there will be “very tight restrictions” placed on its distribution and it is intended only for supervised settings like hospitals.

The pill from AcelRx Pharmaceuticals contains the same decades-old painkiller often given in IV form or injection to surgical patients and women in labor.

Pipe-bomb suspect agrees to NY transfer, no bail

dateline

The suspect accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Trump agreed Friday to be transferred to New York to face charges, while the FBI said an additional package was found addressed to Democratic billionaire donor Tom Steyer.

Attorneys for Cesar Sayoc said Friday in Miami federal court that it’s better if his lawyers in New York can take the case as soon as possible. They could still seek a bail hearing there, but prosecutors say he should remain jailed, given the magnitude of the charges and the strong evidence against him.

Associated Press