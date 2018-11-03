Mill Creek Ford Nature Center gets $1M grant

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks Ford Nature Center received a $1 million challenge grant from the Sand Hill Foundation of Menlo Park, Calif., Mill Creek MetroParks said Friday.

The grant money will benefit a $3 million campaign to renovate the former Robinson Mansion, which houses the Ford Nature Center. To date, the campaign has raised $1 million. The challenge grant will match new donations to the campaign up to $1 million.

The 106-year-old estate was gifted to Mill Creek Park by the heirs of the late Judge John W. Ford in 1968. The site has operated as the Ford Nature Center since 1972, providing educational programming and other events to those who wish to enjoy the park.

“This gift will allow us to not only extend the mission of educating the park’s visitors about the natural wonders of the world for generations to come, but it also extends the wonderful legacy of the Ford Family here at Mill Creek,” says Chris Litton, MetroParks director of development.