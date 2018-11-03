McDonald man faces stalking charge
Staff report
CANFIELD
A McDonald man faces a felony charge of stalking after reportedly harassing his ex-girlfriend at her home and sending what’s believed to be nude photos of her to her co-workers.
James E. Gresko, 46, of Pennsylvania Avenue, was arraigned Friday on a felony count of menacing by stalking and misdemeanor counts of telephone harassment and criminal trespass.
He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor counts. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released from the Mahoning County jail. He’s due back in Mahoning County Area Court later this month.
Gresko pleaded guilty earlier this month to domestic violence involving his ex-girlfriend. He was put on probation and ordered to have no contact with the woman.
He showed up at her house Oct. 28 and knocked on the door, according to a Canfield Police Department report. When the woman didn’t answer, he left.
Later, he repeatedly called one of the woman’s co-workers, sent him lewd photos he claimed depicted the woman, and threatened to send more to others if she didn’t respond to him, according to the report.
Canfield police arrested Gresko on a warrant.
