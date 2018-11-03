LOTTERies


November 3, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

LOTTERies

FRIDAY’s numbers

multistate

Mega Millions

3-23-28-46-62

Mega Ball16

Megaplier2

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $52 million.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $53 million.

OHIO

evening drawings

Pick 30-1-8

Pick 42-2-4-8

Pick 5 0-7-2-4-9

Rolling Cash 58-22-27-28-31

Day drawings

Pick 31-8-2

Pick 45-9-6-1

Pick 5 0-9-1-1-5

Check Keno numbers at ohiolottery.com.

PENNSYLVANIA

evening drawings

Pick 23-5

Pick 32-6-5

Pick 48-4-8-8

Pick 5 5-0-7-7-0

Cash 57-10-13-14-29

Day drawings

Pick 22-4

Pick 38-3-9

Pick 42-7-8-7

Pick 5 3-6-6-2-2

Treasure Hunt15-17-21-24-25

