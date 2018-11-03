LOTTERies
LOTTERies
FRIDAY’s numbers
multistate
Mega Millions
3-23-28-46-62
Mega Ball16
Megaplier2
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $52 million.
Tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $53 million.
OHIO
evening drawings
Pick 30-1-8
Pick 42-2-4-8
Pick 5 0-7-2-4-9
Rolling Cash 58-22-27-28-31
Day drawings
Pick 31-8-2
Pick 45-9-6-1
Pick 5 0-9-1-1-5
Check Keno numbers at ohiolottery.com.
PENNSYLVANIA
evening drawings
Pick 23-5
Pick 32-6-5
Pick 48-4-8-8
Pick 5 5-0-7-7-0
Cash 57-10-13-14-29
Day drawings
Pick 22-4
Pick 38-3-9
Pick 42-7-8-7
Pick 5 3-6-6-2-2
Treasure Hunt15-17-21-24-25
