Hubbard schools welcomes first school resource officer

By Samantha Phillips

HUBBARD

Hubbard’s first school resource officer brings years of safety training and law enforcement experience to the table.

Bob Thompson, a sergeant with the Hubbard Police Department, started his full-time position at the schools this month.

“It’s been the best job I’ve ever had so far,” he said. “Being a parent, I’m glad that someone is in the school. It’s a bonus that I get to do it.”

Two of his children attend Hubbard schools.

Thompson has worked with the Hubbard Police Department since 1994, and also works part-time at the Youngstown State University Police Department.

As an officer, he’s taught defense tactics plus firearm and Taser training at the Hubbard department. Thompson also instructs ALICE, ALERRT and solo engagement training. He’s a certified instructor for the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy and has trained recruit officers at Youngstown State University, Kent State University and Kent State at Trumbull.

“My No. 1 priority is the safety and security of kids and staff, which includes safety checks throughout the day, walking through the buildings, checking parking lots, checking security cameras, getting to know kids and keeping open lines of communication,” he said.

Thompson’s favorite part of the job is visiting students in classrooms and interacting with them while walking through the hallways.

“It’s been a warm welcome from the kids, from the staff, from the school superintendent,” he said. “It’s been a good rapport with the students from the start, and the staff has been great.”

The students ask Thompson all kinds of questions about his job. One student was particularly curious about his police work, and asked if Thompson thought he would make a good police officer.

“I said absolutely, because he was very inquisitive and that’s good,” he said. “They have some great questions, very intelligent.”

After talking to students, Thompson would like to work with staff on a program in which students can investigate a mystery crime scene.

Schools Superintendent Raymond Soloman said the administration is excited to have Thompson on board.

“From the moment he began working within our schools, it was clear he has a passion and desire to serve our students, their families and our staff. Sgt. Thompson has been invested in the Hubbard community for decades and we are thrilled he is now a part of our school community,” he said.

A dry-erase board in Thompson’s room is full of welcoming messages and drawings from students, including his daughter.

“I’ve had a ton of people reaching out to me with congratulations and well-wishes, lots of nice things to say so it was really nice to have that community support. I appreciate it,” he said.