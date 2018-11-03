Final: NDSU 17, YSU 7

— North Dakpta State pulled away from a 7-7 fourth-quarter tie with a touchdown and a field goal to beat Youngstown 17-7 on Saturday at The FargoDome.

The Penguins (3-6. 2-4 Missouri Valley Fooltball Conference) trailed 7-0 at halftime, but tied the game at 7 late in the third quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Mays to Miles Joiner.

YSU had chances to score in the first half, but the Penguins dropped what would have been a long touchdown pass. They also failed to score after blocking a punt and recovering the football deep in Bison territory late in the first half.

Bison quarterback Easton Stick broke the tie with a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:22 to play and Cam Pedersen made a 36-yard field goal with 5:13 to play.

Stick threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Lance Dunn for the game's first score at 9:07 of the second quarter after a scoreless opening quarter.

No. 1 NDSU improved to 9-0 and 6-0 in the MVFC.

