CTNY programming

YOUNGSTOWN

CTNY, Catholic Television Network of Youngstown, has announced the live streaming of ETC-Ecumenical Television Channel.

Scheduled programming, including all local productions from the CTNY Studios in Canfield and St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown, can now be viewed on mobile device, computers or iPads, by going to the media menu at doy.org and clicking ETC-TV Live Stream.

ETC-Ecumenical Television Channel started in 1983 initially broadcasting for one hour a day. In 1986, it expanded to the nation’s first 24-hour, seven-day-a-week, ecumenical cable television channel.

ETC-TV serves Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania and is a collaborative effort of Christian denominations and the Jewish community. The primary purpose is to communicate the word of God. For a copy of the ETC-TV schedule, go to doy.org.

Free turkey dinner

YOUNGSTOWN

Al Asir Court 200 will host a free dine-in pre-Thanksgiving dinner that will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Covenant Hall, 336 Wood St. The public is invited.

Leader commissioning

NORTH JACKSON

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish-St. James Church, 50 Rosemont Road, will host a commissioning of 22 Lay Leaders of Prayer on Nov. 14 during the evening prayer service. Monsignor Robert Siffrin, vicar general of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, will preside.

Indoor sale

NILES

Praise Assembly of God Church, 1004 N. Main St., will host an indoor sale to benefit the missions department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

Sacred music festival

GIRARD

The public is invited to a sacred music festival co-sponsored by The Mahoning Valley Association of Churches and the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2205 Tibbetts-Wick Road.

The annual program of praise and prayer will include performances by choirs from Abundant Life Church, New Waterford; Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church and New Bethel Baptist Church, Youngstown; and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A social time with light refreshments will follow the program. MVAC includes congregations from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Folk concert

HUBBARD

Hubbard First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Ave., invites the public to its free concert “From Far and Away.”

Allison Miller, a national Scottish Harp Champion of America, will perform traditional folk music from Ireland, Scotland and Wales at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Her talented sisters will also perform. A free-will offering will be taken during the concert to benefit the musicians.

The concert is in conjunction with the church’s annual beef stew dinner, which will be from noon to 3 p.m. The dinner cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 6 and under. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door, and take out is available.

Relics event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is announcing the arrival of the Relics of St. Padre Pio to the diocese. This event will only take place at one location in the six-county diocese and commemorates the 50th Anniversary of St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina’s passing from this world.

The Relics of St. Pio, including his mantle, will arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, after 5 p.m. Mass today. The faithful will be able to visit the Relics until 10 p.m. The Relics will be on display from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, excluding during scheduled Masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon. The noon Mass on Sunday,celebrated by Monsignor Michael Cariglio, will be in honor of St. Padre Pio.

Grand opening

WARREN

Champion Christian Church will celebrate completion of its building expansion with a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10, at the church, 151 Center St. West. The event is open to the public and will take place in conjunction with the annual Andy Hopkins Memorial Scholarship pasta dinner scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church.

Proceeds will go to a scholarship fund honoring Hopkins, who was a Champion High School graduate and a freshman at Hiram College when he was killed by a drunken driver in 2006. Call 330-847-0785 for ticket information.

Women’s conference

CANFIELD

The public is invited to a Women’s Conference “A Time of Refreshing,” starting at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at Touch Heaven Church, 10 Skyline Drive. Register by email at info@newcreationwoman.org or go to www.touchheaven.com and register on the main page. Cost is $10 per person, which includes lunch.

Interfaith breakfast

GIRARD

The 33rd annual Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at Mahoning Country Club, 710 E. Liberty St. Cost is $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight.

Advertisements are being accepted and must be submitted before Nov. 12. Guest speaker will be Jim Tressel, president of Youngstown State University, and musical guests are The Pella Penquins. For information, tickets or advertisements, call the Rev. Dr. Robin Woodberry at 330-788-5914. Ads may also be placed by email to execdirectormvac@gmail.com.

Worship program

YOUNGSTOWN

Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., will host its Women of Worship program, “Unnamed Women of the Bible” at 6 p.m. Friday. The event will feature a free potluck supper.

All Souls Day Mass

LOWELLVILLE

St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 3900 Villa Marie Road, Lowellville, will be the site for an All Souls Day Mass and 100th anniversary of the cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be provided after the service.

Accompanist needed

HUBBARD

Hubbard First Presbyterian Church is seeking a part-time accompanist for one weekly choir rehearsal and one Sunday morning service. The accompanist will work closely with the music director under guidance of the church’s worship committee. For information, call the church at 330-534-9721.

All Souls Day

All Souls Day Services will take place at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the chapels of All Souls Cemetery, 3823 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Cortland; Calvary Cemetery, 248 S. Belle Vista Ave., Youngstown; and Resurrection Cemetery, 300 N. Raccoon Road, Austintown.

Organ rededication

YOUNGSTOWN

Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmount Drive, will have a concert to celebrate the complete restoration of their 1934 Hillgreen, Lane & Company organ. Concert will feature renowned organist Nicole Keller and will begin at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 with a reception to follow. The concert is free.

Operation Christmas Child Nov. 12-19

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 12-19. They will be collecting shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Drop-off locations include Calvary Baptist Church, 1463 Shields Road, Boardman; Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown; First Baptist Church, 7 E. Kline St., Girard; and Grace Fellowship Church, 2150 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren. Go to samaritanspurse.org/occ for details.

Thanksgiving service

GIRARD

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, will have its annual Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Nov. 21. All guests will receive a Gratitude Journal. Call 330-539-0122 with questions.

‘Day of Spirituality’

WARREN

The Benedictine Sisters of the Byzantine Church at Queen of Heaven Monastery will host a “Day of Spirituality” from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. Dec. 16 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Center, 180 Belvedere Ave. NW.

Improve fitness

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Health and Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, can help improve your physical, mental or spiritual fitness. The Motherhouse pool offers classes for all ages. They also have SilverSneakers by Tivity Health classes for mature adults comprising strengthening, cardio, water and yoga. The center also features spirituality series, individual counseling and spiritual direction.

For information, visit www.theursulinecenter.org or call 330-799-4941.

