City sees fourth homicide in eight days
YOUNGSTOWN — A man found shot to death today just after midnight is the city's 17th homicide victim of the year.
Calvin Martin. 27, was found by his girlfriend inside his 859 Parkview Ave. home. He had been shot several times.
At this time police have no motive or suspects, said Lt. Doug Bobovnyik.
In 2017 Youngstown had 28 homicides. There have been four homicides in eight days
