Called to fire twice

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters responded to a blaze twice early Friday at a 2412 Elm St. home.

Crews called about 12:30 a.m. found heavy fire on the first floor and the home-owner outside. A dog was found dead on the first floor, reports said.

Firefighters were called back about 2:55 a.m. after the blaze rekindled. The North Side home is a total loss. The Red Cross was called to help the homeowner.

2 teens report being robbed by 2 men

YOUNGSTOWN

Two teens told police they were robbed at gunpoint about 9:08 p.m. Thursday while walking on Salt Springs Road.

The teens, who called police from Vestal Road and North Hazelwood Avenue on the West Side, told police they were approached by two men who first asked if they had marijuana and when the teens said no, the men pulled guns.

Taken was $85 in cash, a jacket, a necklace and an iPhone, reports said.

Dems to campaign at Mahoning BOE

YOUNGSTOWN

The statewide Democratic Party ticket will campaign from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mahoning County Board of Elections, Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave.

“The timing of the visit is perfect,” said David Betras, the county Democratic Party chairman. “The polls open for early voting at 1 p.m. Sunday. We’re going to create a very festive atmosphere for the voters and the candidates. We’ll have a food truck and music so we can mix in some fun with the very serious business of electing the men and women who will lead Ohio over the next four years and beyond.” Election Day is Tuesday.

Roadway widening project on I-80

AUSTINTOWN

Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound has occasional lane restrictions between the Mahoning County line and state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue) in Trumbull County for roadway widening. The work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between state Route 11 and Route 193. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by early December.

10-count indictment

LIBERTY

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Jerome Prieto this week in a high-speed chase in which he crashed into a Liberty police car, injuring an officer in September.

Prieto was indicted on 10 felony counts. One count was for failing to comply because he sped away after being pulled over initially, eight of the counts related to the two loaded, reported stolen firearms in his car and one count was vehicular assault for injuring Officer Chad McGarry.

Prieto’s pretrial is set for at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Thursday.

