Author to lecture on immigration

Staff report

NEW WILMINGTON, PA.

Alan Kraut, an award-winning author, professor and immigration expert, will present a free lecture titled “‘Abnormally Twisted’ and ‘Unassimilable’: Anti-Semitic Nativism in an Era of Immigration Restriction, 1890-1924” at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the Witherspoon Rooms of Westminster College’s McKelvey Campus Center.

Kraut, a professor of history at American University in Washington, D.C., is a specialist in U.S. immigration and ethnic history, as well as the history of American medicine and public health.

He is a former president of the Organization of American Historians (OAH), the largest professional association dedicated to American history. His lecture will be presented as part of the OAH’s Distinguished Lectureship Program.

Kraut has published numerous books on immigration history and on refugees and public health policy.

Kraut is also the chair of the History Advisory Committee of the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation and is a past president of the Immigration and Ethnic History Society.

He has been an historical consultant on documentaries related to immigration history and the history of medicine broadcast.