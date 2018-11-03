4 kids adopted at 11th Annual National Adoption Day ceremony

By JORDAN COHEN

In a packed Trumbull County courtroom festooned with artwork of comic- book heroes like Superman and Wonder Woman sat three sets of parents who easily qualify as real-life superheroes without the need for capes or superpowers.

Don and Michelle Beauchene of Vienna, Thomas and Kristin Gorse of Cortland and Trung and Courtney Tran of Canton officially became adoptive parents during the 11th Annual National Adoption Day ceremonies Friday.

Judge James A. Fredericka of Trumbull County Probate Court praised them for their love and sacrifice on behalf of the four children they adopted.

“Their world will be changed forever,” Judge Fredericka said. “You don’t need to know the beginning of a child’s story to change the ending,”

Brooklyn, 7, and her brother London, 9, join their two younger sisters whom the Beauchenes adopted last year.

“Their [birth] mother had issues and she was not able to take care of the four of them,” Don Beauchene said. The family also had to deal with a major health problem with Brooklyn who was in their foster care.

She required a liver transplant in 2015 and the search was on for a match. Along came David Denovcheck, 32, of Niles.

“I saw it on social media and television news, so I called UPMC Medical Center and I turned out to be a match,” said Denovcheck who attended Friday’s ceremony. “I donated half of my liver.”

At the time, the two children were called by their births names – Jamie and Jeremiah – but their names were changed to Brooklyn and London with their adoption.

“We asked them about changing their first names and let them pick the ones they wanted,” Beauchene said. “That’s what they came up with.”

Brooklyn wore a Supergirl Halloween costume and was visibly excited. Asked how she felt, she offered a smile and began jumping up and down. “Good!” she shouted.

The Beauchenes, who have six adult children from previous marriages, had to remodel their home to accommodate the larger family at a cost of nearly $90,000. Beauchene said all of it was covered either through cash donations or services by area contractors.

Their story will have a national audience as a news team from ABC’s “Good Morning America” has been following the Beauchenes’ adoption. Reporter T.J. Holmes said he expects the story to air Tuesday.

Throughout the ceremonies and afterward, Alayna Gorse, 21 months old, clung to her mother Kristin, who described the adoption as overwhelming. “We felt it was a calling in our life … a beautiful experience,” she said.

Trung Tran agreed as he and his wife, Courtney, held their newly adopted daughter Claire, nearly 14 months old. It is the second adoption for the Trans. The first was their son Caleb, now 2 years old.



Tim Schaffner, executive director of Trumbull County Children Services, said the public should realize there are still several dozen children in the county not as fortunate as the four adoptees.

“We have 32 children in foster care and only two of them in the adoption process so far,” he said. He said most of them are under 12 years of age and eight are teenagers, the latter an age group that is the most difficult to place in adoption. “All of them are waiting for a family,” Schaffner said.