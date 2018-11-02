Woman indicted in March shooting death
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County grand jury indicted an Idlewood Avenue woman on a charge of murder with a firearm specification in the shooting death of a man this past spring.
Shayla Adams, 28, was indicted Thursday. She is charged with the March 25 death of Richard Banton.
Reports said Banton was found with a gunshot wound about 3:30 a.m. March 25 inside the living room of a 2736 Hudson Ave. home on the South Side.
Police were called for a fight where a gun went off after it was swatted away, a coroner’s report said.
Police were waiting for evidence they sent away to be tested to return before taking the case to a grand jury.
