Suspect is in custody in connection with two thefts at Villa shoe and clothing store

Staff report

LIBERTY

A suspect is in custody in connection with two thefts at the Villa shoe and clothing store on Belmont Avenue, according to a police report.

The incidents happened a week apart in September, one on Sept. 17 and the next on Sept. 24, both about 4:30 p.m., police said.

Police said at least three or four people walked out of the store with merchandise worth about $3,728, including several pairs of Nike leggings and Tommy Hilfiger pants on those dates.

The suspects asked two employees for a different shoe size, and left while the employees went to the back of the store.

Police identified suspects caught on the security camera by checking the license plate registration of the cars they left in and by using social media. Warrants were put out for their arrests.

Police apprehended one of them, Sha’von Myles, 24, of Akron, who is charged with the second theft.

Myles was booked into the Trumbull County jail on Tuesday.

Police said Myles listed a post on Facebook, using the alias Lola Monroe, trying to sell the stolen items.

Bond was set at $10,000 for Myles on Tuesday.