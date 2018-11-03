Texas contractor scores $145 million border wall contract
MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Federal authorities have awarded a $145 million contract to a Texas company to build 6 miles of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said today SLSCO will begin construction of an 18-foot reinforced concrete levee wall in February in the agency's McAllen Station region. The company will also increase the height of existing fences.
It will be the first section of President Donald Trump's border barriers in the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings.
The government recently completed construction of a 2-mile, 30-foot tall section of fencing along the border in California, which is separate from a border wall prototype constructed in San Diego.
Trump has been ramping up anti-immigration rhetoric heading into Tuesday's midterm elections.
