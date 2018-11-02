Teens robbed at gunpoint


November 2, 2018 at 10:27a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Two teens told police they were robbed at gunpoint about 9:08 p.m. while walking on Salt Springs Road.

The teens, who called police from Vestal Road and North Hazelwood Avenue, told police they were approached by two men who first asked if they had marijuana and when the teens said no, the men pulled guns.

Taken was $85 in cash, a jacket, a necklace and an iPhone, reports said.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900