Teens robbed at gunpoint

YOUNGSTOWN — Two teens told police they were robbed at gunpoint about 9:08 p.m. while walking on Salt Springs Road.

The teens, who called police from Vestal Road and North Hazelwood Avenue, told police they were approached by two men who first asked if they had marijuana and when the teens said no, the men pulled guns.

Taken was $85 in cash, a jacket, a necklace and an iPhone, reports said.