Teen pleads no contest in slaying of Ohio woman, 98
MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has pleaded no contest in the strangulation death of a 98-year-old Ohio woman.
The Medina Gazette reports a judge found Gavon Ramsay guilty of aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and other charges Friday after his plea. Ramsay’s trial was scheduled to begin Monday in April’s slaying of Margaret Douglas at her Wadsworth home.
Judge Joyce Kimbler ordered Ramsay to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before sentencing Jan. 3.
Kimbler ruled last week that a cellphone containing photos of Douglas before and after her death and a journal taken from Ramsay’s bedroom describing fantasies about strangulation would be admissible at trial.
Ramsay was arrested after Douglas’ pocketbook was found in his family’s home.
