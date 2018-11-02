State patrol wants input from the public
COLUMBUS
During the next month, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is conducting an online survey to identify traffic safety concerns and obtain feedback about interactions with the agency.
The 2018 Public Survey is anonymous and takes approximately five minutes to complete. The survey is designed to be used as a platform for organizational learning, asking specific questions related to traffic safety issues and previous interactions with OSHP employees. The survey is created in accordance with standards of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
OSHP is committed to providing professional law enforcement services focused on deterring crime and promoting traffic safety to improve the quality of life for the citizens and visitors of Ohio. Please consider taking the survey to help us better serve you.
To take the survey please visit: https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov
More like this from vindy.com
- December 14, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Youngstown Air Reserve unveils new nose art
- August 21, 2016 12:09 a.m.
Checkpoint reminds motorists to 'drive sober or get pulled over'
- May 7, 2018 2:32 p.m.
OSHP uses drug dogs more often with black drivers
- February 27, 2018 5:43 p.m.
OSHP fires state trooper charged by feds with drug dealing
- April 27, 2018 1:52 p.m.
OSHP seizes 100 pounds of weed in Lucas County
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.