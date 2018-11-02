State Dems following DeWine with an inflatable chicken

BOARDMAN

Across the street from the Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine had an event this morning, stood a 16-foot tall inflatable chicken with a familiar haircut.

“It does appear to have a haircut similar to Donald Trump’s,” said Mahoning County Democratic Party political director Chris Anderson.

The state democratic party is responsible for the display.

Ohio Democratic Party spokesperson Robyn Patterson explained the idea behind the chicken: “Kasich stood up to Trump on healthcare, and DeWine is too chicken to do so.”

Patterson explained that the chicken is a new tactic the party started employing this week.

“From now through election day, he’s going to hear about his healthcare record, and we’re going to be there wherever he shows up,” she said.

Anderson added, “He can’t run away from [his record]. Similar to how he can’t run away from this chicken.”