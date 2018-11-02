Sheriff, Second Harvest, team up for mobile food bank

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene and Mike Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, have joined forces to help people who can’t get out easily to get food.

They unveiled their mobile food bank Thursday at the Gutknecht Towers on East Wood Street.

For Iberis, the mobile food bank helps Second Harvest’s mission of feeding as many people as possible. For Greene, the mobile food bank not only increases the ability for his office to help others, but it also allows for members of the sheriff’s day-reporting program to perform community service in a way that directly impacts people.

Iberis said the mobile food bank will appear throughout the county at least three times a week to start. He said the food bank will visit all 35 subsidized housing units in the county.

Elaine Johnson, who has lived at Gutknecht Towers for 18 years and is also treasurer of its residents’ council, said the food bank will be a big help to people who have trouble getting out and about.

“It’s much better for them to do this,” Johnson said.

Marty Murphy, a tower resident, said he applauds the decision to have the food bank come to the residents. “It’s more convenient,” Murphy said.