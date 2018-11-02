Sheriff, Second Harvest, team up for mobile food bank
By Joe Gorman
YOUNGSTOWN
Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene and Mike Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, have joined forces to help people who can’t get out easily to get food.
They unveiled their mobile food bank Thursday at the Gutknecht Towers on East Wood Street.
For Iberis, the mobile food bank helps Second Harvest’s mission of feeding as many people as possible. For Greene, the mobile food bank not only increases the ability for his office to help others, but it also allows for members of the sheriff’s day-reporting program to perform community service in a way that directly impacts people.
Iberis said the mobile food bank will appear throughout the county at least three times a week to start. He said the food bank will visit all 35 subsidized housing units in the county.
Elaine Johnson, who has lived at Gutknecht Towers for 18 years and is also treasurer of its residents’ council, said the food bank will be a big help to people who have trouble getting out and about.
“It’s much better for them to do this,” Johnson said.
Marty Murphy, a tower resident, said he applauds the decision to have the food bank come to the residents. “It’s more convenient,” Murphy said.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 30, 2018 11:18 p.m.
Pilot Mahoning Mobile Pantry starts Thursday at Gutknecht Towers
- November 1, 2018 midnight
Second Harvest helps start mobile pantry
- February 11, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Food bank distributed record number of food in 2017
- November 14, 2017 midnight
Second Harvest adds food pantry expansion
- November 13, 2017 7:42 p.m.
Second Harvest adds food pantry expansion
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.