Several kids adopted today in Mahoning County, but 30 still in need of families

WARREN

In a packed Trumbull County courtroom festooned with artwork of comic book heroes like Superman and Wonder Woman sat three sets of parents who easily qualify as real-life superheroes without the need for capes or superpowers.

Don and Michelle Beauchene of Vienna, Thomas and Kristin Gorse of Cortland, and Trung and Courtney Tran of Canton officially became adoptive parents during the 11th Annual National Adoption Day ceremonies Friday.

Judge James A. Fredericka of Trumbull County Probate Court praised them for their love and sacrifice on behalf of the four children they adopted.

“Their world will be changed forever,” Judge Fredericka said. “You don’t need to know the beginning of a child’s story to change the ending,”

One of the adoptions will have a national audience as a news team from ABC’s “Good Morning America” has been following the Beauchene’s adoption. Reporter T.J. Holmes said he expects the story to air Tuesday.

Tim Schaffner, executive director of Trumbull County Children Services, said the public should realize there are still several dozen children in the county not as fortunate as the four adoptees.

“We have 32 children in foster care and only two of them in the adoption process so far,” he said.

