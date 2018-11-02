A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Oct. 24

Criminal damaging: A pickup truck’s tire was damaged at Poland Seminary High School on Dobbins Road.

Oct. 26

Identity fraud: A North Lima Road woman found out her personal and bank-account information had been compromised.

Oct. 28

Bad check: Such a check was reportedly passed at New Wave Limousine, 5380 Center Road.

Falsification: False information was reportedly given during an investigation of an accident that occurred in the 5500 block of Struthers Road.

BOARDMAN

Oct. 25

Arrest: A traffic stop on South Avenue resulted in the arrest of David B. Roberts, 66, of Western Reserve Road, Poland, who was wanted on a felony warrant from the Clark County, Nev., district attorney’s office.

Drugs: Columbiana authorities handed to township police Brian R. Pearl, 49, of South Elm Street, Columbiana, who was charged with possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, related to a heroin overdose Sept. 9 at a South Avenue fast-food restaurant. A man was found passed out in a vehicle with a needle and a spoon with burn marks common in drug use next to him, a report stated.

Arrest: Officers at Boardman Area Court on Market Street took custody of Joshua F. Maldonado, 30, of Andrews Avenue, Campbell, who was wanted on a warrant charging obstructing official business. Maldonado admitted he panicked and left the scene of a vehicular accident July 31, a report showed.

Theft by deception: A Campbell woman told police she paid a $4,372 estimate to Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc. to have two decks built and other projects done to her home, only to have the starting date continually postponed, and to learn that the Struthers company was going out of business and no work would take place.

Assault/theft: An Argyle Avenue woman alleged her daughter struck her chest area during an argument, then removed the battery from her iPhone.

Arrests: Authorities received a complaint that two people were breaking into cars in the 500 block of Boardman-Canfield Road before charging Julian A. Ruiz and Eric D. Jones Jr., both 18 and of Stadler Avenue, Boardman, with two counts of attempted theft and one each of theft, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Both teens had small items thought to have been taken from the vehicles; also, Jones admitted having entered at least two vehicles, police alleged.

Theft: A resident in a South Avenue long-term care facility reported his wallet missing earlier this year, and family members said they have yet to recover it.

Theft: A Wolosyn Circle woman noticed a package containing $80 worth of cosmetics had been stolen from near her mailbox.

Employee theft: An official with Consumer Support Services Inc., 909 Sahara Trail, reportedly discovered suspicious withdrawals that totaled $175 from accounts of several people the company serves.

Theft: A man in his 30s reportedly stole $100 worth of steaks from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft/criminal damaging: A worker with a Doral Drive grocery store noticed a passenger-side window to his vehicle had been shattered, and that a 9 mm handgun was missing.

Theft by deception: Jamie J. Jones, 32, faced a theft-by-deception charge after police had stopped his car in the 6700 block of South Avenue. Jones, of Canfield Road, Youngstown, and who also was wanted on an Austintown warrant, was accused of making fraudulent returns at Sam’s Club, 6361 South Ave., on three occasions last month and receiving a total of about $355.

Harassment: Issiah Plourde, 18, of Carter Circle, Boardman, surrendered on a telephone-harassment charge after a 17-year-old Boardman boy alleged that earlier this month, Plourde left him a series of threatening messages on Snapchat.

Oct. 26

Arrest: After pulling him over on Glenwood Avenue, authorities charged Darrell K. Phifer Jr. of Kendis Circle, Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired. Phifer, 33, refused to submit to a breath test, a report indicated.

Stolen property: Police were dispatched to Boardman Area Court to take custody of Christopher W.D. Sturgeon, 28, of West Chalmers Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on one felony count each of receiving stolen property and forgery. Earlier this month, a West Boulevard woman reported someone entered her vehicle, stole a check and wrote it for $150 before forging a signature and depositing that amount.

Theft: Two women reportedly took $90 worth of children’s clothing from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road, then left in a tan vehicle.

Theft: Tamara L. Schulte, 43, of Fourth Street, Struthers, was charged with stealing a $32 children’s jacket from Kohl’s.

Theft: A woman reportedly left in a Kia Sportage sport utility vehicle after having stolen $1,541 worth of merchandise from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall.

Arrest: Authorities answered a call about a man reportedly threatening an employee of a Boardman-Canfield Road restaurant before charging Jeffrey L. Long, 52, with aggravated menacing, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Long, who listed addresses on Market Street in Boardman and South Heights Street in Struthers, refused to leave after the business closed and told the accuser he could have shot her in the head, she alleged.

Theft: A man discovered a $1,600 iPhone missing from a bedroom to his Meadowood Circle home.

Misuse of a credit card: A Youngstown woman reported credit cards of hers were used without permission after she reported her purse had been stolen at a Doral Drive big-box store.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole about $210 worth of property, including 10 rolls of vinyl, from Hobby Lobby, 1136 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A woman in her 30s reportedly took a $190 pair of boots from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Fraud: Police discovered that after a robbery in Austintown, a victim’s credit card was used at Walmart to make $222 worth of fraudulent purchases.

Theft: A woman in her 20s or 30s reportedly stole $400 worth of shirts and pants from Kohl’s.

Oct. 27

Arrest: Authorities on patrol in the 500 block of Boardman-Poland Road were told about a man possibly in distress before charging Jeffrey T. Benko of Pearson Circle, Boardman, with abusing a harmful intoxicant, a first-degree misdemeanor. An officer saw Benko, 50, behind a nearby building inhaling from an aerosol can, a report showed.

Theft: Police were sent to the Lake County jail to pick up Ashley D. White, 18, who faced a felony-theft charge. The Cleveland woman was accused of stealing $1,500 worth of clothing Oct. 2 from Kohl’s.

Arrest: Struthers police handed to Boardman authorities Ruth A. Raymond, 38, of Webster Avenue, Youngstown, who was charged with inducing panic, related to a drug overdose Sept. 6 in the 60 block of Terrace Drive, where she was reportedly found unconscious on a front porch. Raymond later admitted having snorted heroin, officers alleged.

Assault: An Austintown woman alleged that while leaving a Boardman-Canfield Road restaurant, her boyfriend grabbed and shoved her head into a passenger-side window while they were in a vehicle. He later threw the accuser and her cellphone out of the car, then pushed her to the ground each time she tried to get up, the victim further alleged.

Criminal damaging: Someone used a stick to break a kitchen window to a residence in the 4800 block of Erie Street.

Oct. 28

Arrest: Police answered a call pertaining to a man asleep in the drive-thru of an Applewood Boulevard restaurant, where they charged Stanley T. Duplaga, 35, of Bridgeport, Ohio, with operating a vehicle impaired. Duplaga registered a 0.167 blood-alcohol count, more than double the state’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Criminal damaging: An Austintown woman noticed scratches to both sides of her vehicle while she was at a Lockwood Boulevard apartment. Damage came to $500.

Theft: A man and three woman reportedly stole $3,494 worth of property from Macy’s and escaping in a red Dodge Durango.

Theft: A Willow Drive man noticed two aluminum ladders missing from his carport.

Theft: Police charged David M. Moore of Carter Circle, Boardman, with theft after alleging Moore, 20, stole four DVDs valued at $86 from Walmart.

Arrest: After stopping his car on Shields Road, officers charged Russell L. Grace, 46, with operating a vehicle impaired. Grace, of South Dunlap Avenue, Youngstown, refused to submit to a breath test, police said.

Burglary: A man watching an apartment in the 5500 block of West Boulevard told authorities he had confronted several people in the residence who had apparently entered through an unlocked rear door. No charges were filed at the time of the report, however.

Theft: A man and two women reportedly left in a Hyundai Sonata after having stolen $100 worth of merchandise from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Theft: Howard G. Ahart, 56, of Lloyd Avenue, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of about $90 worth of steaks from Walmart.

Domestic violence/theft: After responding to a report that an employee refused to leave a South Avenue business, police charged Amanda K. Stanley, 29, of Trotter Drive, Boardman, with two counts of domestic violence and one of theft after a man with whom she lives alleged Stanley pushed him to the ground during an argument, then pulled out a knife and threatened to kill her brother and the accuser. Stanley also stole a six-pack of beer from Walmart, authorities alleged.

Oct. 29

Breaking and entering: Someone entered Savon MediMart, 102 Boardman-Canfield Road, via an unlocked rear window, then took three flat-screen TVs.

Harassment: Authorities booked Sherry L. Bowser, 43, of Liberty Road, Youngstown, on a telephone-harassment charge, related to a July 25 incident in which a Red Tail Hawk Drive woman reported having received about 12 such calls, the last of which allegedly contained a series of threats.

Theft: After running a vehicle’s license-plate number at Shops at Boardman Park, officers arrested Letisha L. Gray of LaBelle Avenue, Youngstown, on a theft warrant. Gray, 34, was accused of removing $40 earlier this month from a check-out counter at Hair Depot, 4026 Market St.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Sean L. Queener, 47, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after an Applecrest Court woman alleged Queener, of Northview Drive, Liberty, borrowed her 2012 Nissan Altima but failed to return it by an agreed-upon time.

Harassment: A Pennsylvania Avenue woman told officers her daughter’s father sent her several unwanted text messages and refuses to leave her alone.