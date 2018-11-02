UPDATE | Poland Board of Education reaches tentative agreement with teachers’ union

POLAND

The Poland Board of Education and the Poland Teachers Association announced Thursday that they have reached a tentative agreement after a protracted dispute.

In news release, supervisor of community engagement Julie Bercik called the contract “fair and equitable for the entire Poland Schools family,” but is unable to release the agreement’s specifics pending ratification.

Poland Superintendant David Janofa said the tentative agreement came after a five-hour long mediation session Thursday night.

“We’re still putting together the entire package so [Poland Teachers’ Association] can present it to their side,” Janofa said.

He intends for the agreement to be ratified by the board’s Nov. 26 meeting.

“We’re happy we were able to come to a resolution last night,” Janofa said.

The agreement follows more than four months of negotiations and three failed attempts at mediation. Poland teachers have been working without a contract since the start of the school year.