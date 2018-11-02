Parents of Ohio toddler who died in cold plead guilty

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive on the front porch of an Ohio home on a freezing cold day in February have pleaded guilty to felony child endangering in her death.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Tierra Williams, 22, and Dariaun Parker, 24, appeared Thursday in an Akron courtroom and could face three years in prison at sentencing Dec. 7 for Wynter Parker’s death.

Authorities say Williams found Wynter outside the family’s Akron home Feb. 2 and told a 911 dispatcher her daughter was “frozen.” Williams said she had left Wynter with her husband for two hours while out with their 4-year-old son.

The high temperature that day was 19 above.