Ohio Dem Party ticket campaigns Sunday at Mahoning County elections board


November 2, 2018 at 3:06p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The statewide Democratic Party ticket will campaign from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mahoning County Board of Elections, Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave.

“The timing of the visit is perfect,” said David Betras, the county Democratic Party chairman. “The polls open for early voting at 1 p.m. on Sunday. We’re going to create a very festive atmosphere for the voters and the candidates. We’ll have a food truck and music so we can mix in some fun with the very serious business of electing the men and women who will lead Ohio over the next four years and beyond.”

Election Day is Tuesday.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900