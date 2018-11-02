Ohio Dem Party ticket campaigns Sunday at Mahoning County elections board

YOUNGSTOWN — The statewide Democratic Party ticket will campaign from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mahoning County Board of Elections, Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave.

“The timing of the visit is perfect,” said David Betras, the county Democratic Party chairman. “The polls open for early voting at 1 p.m. on Sunday. We’re going to create a very festive atmosphere for the voters and the candidates. We’ll have a food truck and music so we can mix in some fun with the very serious business of electing the men and women who will lead Ohio over the next four years and beyond.”

Election Day is Tuesday.