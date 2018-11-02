Oak Hill Collaborative hosts high school video game workshop Saturday

The Oak Hill Collaborative will host its first High School Video Game Development Workshop Saturday at the Collaborative, 507 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown.

The session will be 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., and will also happen Saturday, Nov. 10.

A final session will be at Youngstown State University on Nov. 17, where final game productions will be judged and awards presented to students, including YSU scholarships of $500, $300 and $200.

This free workshop – made possible by a contribution from AT&T and with the support of YSU, Pizza Joe’s and EIM Games – will be attended by 25 area students. It is intended to engage students in STEAM education and the possibility of STEAM careers in areas of interest. Students will be taught how to build their own video games utilizing available computer gaming resources.

For further information, please contact Pat Kerrigan 330-518-5884 or Kendra Corpier 330-599-8917.