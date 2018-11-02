Mural painted in honor of the Canfield's Fourth of July parade

CANFIELD

Local attorney and arts patron Nils Johnson this morning unveiled a mural he painted in honor of the city's Fourth of July parade, and announced a new local arts initiative.

The Americana-themed work, depicting a scene from that parade and featuring various community officials and members of Johnson's family, took about 400 hours to paint since beginning in May, Johnson said.

The mural is at the Canfield government building, the Francis J. McLaughlin Municipal Building.

Officials said they plan to bring the mural to community landmarks such as the library and schools.

The painting is also the first entry in a new networking initiative for local artists, to be headed by Claire Neff, wife of Canfield councilman Bruce Neff.

Read more details in Saturday's Vindicator and see video of the mural's unveiling later today on Vindy.com.