Man indicted in slaying, burning of woman’s body

COLUMBUS

An Ohio man who authorities say killed a woman and then burned her body to cover up the slaying has been indicted on aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse charges.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that 27-year-old Mohamed Abdigafar Abdullahi of Columbus also faces arson, tampering with evidence and drunken-driving charges. It’s unclear whether Abdhullahi has an attorney.

The body of 23-year-old Bobbie Renee Simpson was found on fire Oct. 14 at a park in the Columbus suburb of Upper Arlington.

Abdhullahi was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Upper Arlington a week later. Prosecutors say Abdullahi was linked to Simpson’s slaying by DNA evidence found on one of her hands.

An arraignment is scheduled for today.

Lawsuit against judge over transgender names is dismissed

CINCINNATI

A federal judge says the mothers of three transgender teen boys who sued a southwest Ohio county judge over his refusal to grant name changes should have filed an appeal, not a civil complaint.

The Dayton Daily News reports Cincinnati-based U.S. District Judge William Bertelsman on Tuesday ordered the case dismissed and stricken from the docket, a result sought by Warren County Judge Joe Kirby’s attorneys.

The lawsuit filed in August said Judge Kirby refused a 15-year-old boy’s name change request. The mothers of boys age 15 and 17 joined the lawsuit fearing the same outcome. The teens receive therapy and medical treatment for gender dysphoria.

Judge Kirby said the teens should wait until they’re 18.

Associated Press