Mahoning, Trumbull get state money to fight opioid issues in the workforce

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning and Trumbull counties will receive a combined $1.8 million over the next two years to help address workforce issues related to the opioid epidemic.

That announcement came Thursday from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The agency announced the state will invest $8 million over a two-year period “to help employers and unemployed workers in 16 counties overcome issues related to the opioid epidemic and to help build the workforce to address the crisis,” according to a news release.

The agency will use a Trade and Economic Transition National Dislocated Worker Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to support employers that hire individuals in recovery, to create an addiction-services apprenticeship at community colleges, and to provide job training and other services to help unemployed workers overcome their addictions and find jobs, according to the release.

Each of four regions – Western, Southwest, Southern and Mahoning Valley – will receive $1.8 million as part of the program. In all, 16 counties will benefit from the grant.

“Drug addiction and overdose deaths have become the most pressing public health issue and workforce challenge facing Ohio,” said ODJFS Director Cynthia Dungey. “This grant will help businesses rebuild their workforces and individuals rebuild their lives.”

ODJFS said services will be “tailored to meet local needs” and area workforce boards will have a leading role in determining how the funds are spent locally.

ODJFS estimates that 1,200 dislocated workers will be served by the initiative.