MAHONING COUNTY Indictments

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Michael Pendland, 30, South Main Street, Austintown, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Rashod Perry, 22, Harmony Lane, Campbell, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with a forfeiture specification.

Joseph Solomon, 28, Parkwood Avenue, two counts of violating a protection order and receiving stolen property.

Miranda Sprague, 30, Amy Boyle Road Northeast, Brookfield, deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

Michael Haynes, 53, Potomac Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Shaquez Griffin, 22, Roslyn Drive, domestic violence.

Patricia Beckett, 34, Roslyn Drive, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Salumic Sunaman, 39, Bouquet Avenue, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Christopher Royal, 27, Brooklyn Avenue, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Maurice Morris, 35, East Philadelphia Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Jonathan Cosgray, 27, North 16th Street, Sebring, aggravated possession of drugs.

Allan Reed, 43, West Ohio Avenue, Sebring, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Christopher Sturgeon, 28, West Chalmers Avenue, receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card and petty theft.

Nicholas Scharringhausen, 18, Indianola Avenue, Boardman, receiving stolen property, petty theft and carrying concealed weapons.

Gary McElroy Carter, 26, Scioto Street, being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Randall Vecchio, 53, Moherman Avenue, three counts of receiving stolen property and vandalism.

Robert Wilkins, 46, Chicago Avenue, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Christina Chiody, 40, Mason Street, Niles, two counts of theft of drugs and two counts of illegal processing of drug documents.

Cynthia Laird, 39, Park Avenue, New Castle, Pa., two counts of tampering with evidence and six counts of theft of drugs.

Frederick Flint, 56, West Judson Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jason L. Gibson, 25, Griffith Street, two counts of aggravated theft and breaking and entering.

Mark Wallace, 60, Shadyside Drive, Hubbard, and Lafra J. Bell, 30, Blackburn Street, Campbell, tampering with records, grand theft and forgery.

Tony Ford Jr., 40, Bentley Street, Hubbard, forgery.