2 dead in I-76 crash near Lake Milton

Staff report

LAKE MILTON

The victims of a double fatal crash on Interstate 76 eastbound Thursday afternoon have been identified as Kyle Kent, 20, of Austintown, and Val Abkarjan, 38, of North Lima.

Kent was a Fitch High School grad and former quarterback.

“Kyle played for us in 2015 and graduated in 2016,” Fitch football coach Phil Annarella said Thursday night. “His younger brother is in our freshman program this year. “It’s tragic. Your heart breaks for the family, for his parents,” he said.

Both Kent and Abkarjan, his passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

Troopers from the OSHP’s Canfield Post said the crash, just past Lake Milton, was reported before 1 p.m. when first responders called for additional help.

Troopers said Kent’s Ford F-150 pickup truck lost control and traveled into the grass median, then entered the eastbound lanes of I-76 and was struck by a Ford F-450 pickup.

The driver of the F-450 was unharmed.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 were closed for about three hours because of the accident.