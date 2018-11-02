Hundreds unite in faith in Liberty to honor Tree of Life Synagogue massacre victims

WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

LIBERTY

Gerard Kelly and Kate Fitzgerald of Girard came away from Thursday’s Interfaith Vigil for the Pittsburgh Tree of Life victims with a sense of hope.

Kelly and Fitzgerald, who had lived in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh where 11 Jews were killed Saturday and had many Jewish friends in that area, were among an estimated 600 who nearly filled the sanctuary and social room of Temple El Emeth on Logan Way for the vigil.

“All of the people here came together with love and respect for each other’s traditions and religions,” said Fitzgerald, speaking after the service.

Interfaith Vigil for Tree of Life Gallery Gallery

The event, sponsored by the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and the Board of Rabbis of Greater Youngstown, featured speakers from several religions.

At the front of the sanctuary were 11 candles, representing those killed in Squirrel Hill, that were lighted individually throughout the service by people who spoke about them.

This service was first and foremost a tribute to memorialize and honor those who perished and to come together in solidarity in response, said Rabbi Joseph Schonberger of Temple El Emeth.

“The shooter was not targeting specific people at the synagogue. He was targeting all Jews and every person who appreciates faith and religious freedom and loves humanity,” said Rabbi Schonberger.

“We were not present in Pittsburgh, but we were profoundly impacted. We cried and we can be angry. But, may this tragedy remind us to move forward in peace and the necessity for all people to be united in faith,” the rabbi said.

“Look at the message of love we are sending out even as we come together with broken hearts and outrage at this heinous act,” said Richard Marlin, president of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation (YAJF).

“We stand by you in this time of unimaginable grief. Have faith in your faith,” said Dr. Khalid Iqbal of the Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown.

“It is difficult to express what we feel in this time of grief. Our hearts go out to the victims’ families. We are here with you,” said Dr. Acharya Sudhakar Rao of the Hindu community.

“Let this not paralyze you. Instead, use it to keep moving. Love is always greater than hate,” said the Rev. Dr. Robin Woodberry, representing the Mahoning Valley Association of Churches.

Others offered words of encouragement to the Jewish community.

“We extend our prayers and stand with you in solidarity,” said Msgr. Robert Siffrin, representing the Diocese of Youngstown.

“We are here to honor those who were killed and grieve for our country,” said the Rev. Joseph Boyd, pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Church, adding, “It is important that we don’t let hate have the last word.”

“As an American, I can testify that nothing is quite as horrible as being attacked for one’s beliefs,” said the Rev. Juan Rivera, pastor of the Victory Christian Center in Coitsville.

“The tragic event in Pittsburgh and others like it are sober reminders that hatred, bigotry and anti-Semitism exist, but so do hope and faith and brotherhood,” the Rev. Mr. Rivera said.

FNB Corp. announced it will donate $50,000 to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s “Our Victims of Terror” fund to assist those affected by the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

“Our FNB family is deeply saddened by the horrific act of violence in Squirrel Hill, which has had a devastating impact across the Pittsburgh region as well as the rest of the country,” said Vincent J. Delie Jr., FNB chairman, president and CEO.

The Tree of Life Synagogue has established two accounts at FNB to accept donations from customers and the community to help families of the victims and to aid in the rebuilding of the synagogue. Donations can be made directly on the Tree of Life’s website, www.tolols.org/support.