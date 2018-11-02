Hubbard schools' first resource officer brings wide experience to job

HUBBARD

Hubbard’s first school resource officer brings years of safety training and law enforcement experience to the table.

Bob Thompson, a sergeant with the Hubbard Police Department, started his full-time position at the schools this month.

“It’s been the best job I’ve ever had so far,” he said. “Being a parent, I’m glad that someone is in the school. It’s a bonus that I get to do it.”

Two of his children attend Hubbard schools.

Thompson has worked with the Hubbard Police Department since 1994, and also works part-time at the Youngstown State University Police Department.

As an officer, he’s taught defense tactics plus firearm and Taser training at the Hubbard department. Thompson also instructs ALICE, ALERRT and solo engagement training. He’s a certified instructor for the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy and has trained recruit officers at Youngstown State University, Kent State University and Kent State at Trumbull.

Read more about him in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.