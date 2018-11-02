Leukemia group, Burlington team up for surprise shopping spree

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The family of a young cancer survivor received a surprise $500 shopping spree Thursday afternoon at Burlington department store.

As part of a nationwide initiative to bring smiles and confidence to childhood cancer survivors heading back to school this fall, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which funds blood cancer research and lifesaving treatments, teamed up with Burlington to offer child survivors an opportunity to buy new clothes.

Landen Fitzgerald-Green, 8, of Youngstown and his family were among the recipients.

Landen has been receiving life-saving treatments for leukemia since March 2015, and is now a healthy second-grader at William Holmes McGuffey Elementary. “I learned to always be strong,” he said about his experience.

Landen’s mother, Lisa Fitzgerald-Green, said she was shocked about the shopping spree.

“This is so nice,” she said. “I thought we were just coming for a photo shoot.”

With a family of four, she said the gift helps a lot.

Helping the whole family is part of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s goal, said Lindsay Silverstein, LLS executive director.

“Sometimes when a family member diagnosed with cancer it affects entire family,” she said. “This is one way help give back to entire family and to bring joy to everyone as well ... We really wanted to make an impact on them as the holidays are coming.”

Michael Byers, Burlington assistant store manager, said he was thrilled to have the family shop in his store.

“It’s so nice to have a face to put to the name and to make this more personal,” he said.

Landen’s father, Walter Green, said he’s just happy.

“It’s a good time today and it’s good to see Landen healthy and it’s good the kids get to get some extra stuff,” he said.

Landen’s brother, Sylas Fitzgerald-Green, said simply: “It’s an honor to be here” with Landen.

Burlington is the LLS’s largest national partner.

From Sept. 9 through Dec. 1, in more than 640 Burlington stores nationwide, customers are encouraged to donate $1 or more at checkout to support LLS’s goal to create a world without blood cancer. The partnership has raised more than $32 million to date.