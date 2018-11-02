Grace Wakulchik new president, CEO of Akron Children's

Staff report

AKRON

Grace Wakulchik became president and chief executive officer of Akron Children’s Hospital, effective Thursday, and William H. Considine, who has served at the helm of Akron Children’s for nearly 40 years became CEO Emeritus.

Considine is one of the longest-serving hospital chief executives in the nation. During his tenure, the hospital has grown into a nationally known and respected independent, integrated pediatric health system, hospital officials said.

“During [Wakulchik’s] 26 years at Akron Children’s, she has held various leadership roles and was named president last year. We are extremely fortunate we have someone so well-prepared to take on this role,” said John Orr, chairman of the Akron Children’s Hospital board of directors.

In his new role as CEO emeritus, Considine will focus his attention throughout 2019 on child advocacy, in particular, continuing his work with state and federal lawmakers to establish stable and equitable funding for children’s hospitals through Medicaid and other programs.

