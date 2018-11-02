Former co-defendant testifies in murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN

The former co-defendant of a man accused of an Aug. 1 stabbing death testified today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that the defendant told her he had stabbed Jermaine Donlow.

In addition, Louanne Johnson, 22, testified before Judge Anthony D’Apolito that Albert Byrd IV, 24, had blood on his clothes after a fight in her apartment in which police say Donlow, 26, was stabbed to death.

Byrd is charged with murder for Donlow’s death, which happened after a fight in Johnson’s Tyrell Avenue apartment. Donlow used to date Johnson and Johnson testified she was with Byrd in her apartment when Donlow approached them outside and said Byrd had to leave.

Johnson was also originally charged with murder but she pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of obstructing justice in exchange for her testimony against Byrd.

The trial began Thursday following jury selection.