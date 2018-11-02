Elm Street home burns twice, total loss
YOUNGSTOWN — Firefighters responded to a blaze twice early today at a 2412 Elm St. home.
Crews called about 12:30 a.m. found heavy fire on the first floor and homeowner outside.
A dog was found dead on the first floor, reports said.
Firefighters were called back about 2:55 a.m. after the blaze rekindled.
The home is a total loss. The Red Cross was called to help the homeowner.
