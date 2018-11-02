Workshop is Monday on self-driving shuttle corridor plan for downtown

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

As Eastgate Regional Council of Governments officials await review of a bid for $10.8 million in federal infrastructure dollars to develop a self-driving shuttle corridor downtown, they’re asking for the public’s feedback on the plan.

An open workshop is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Eastgate offices, on the 10th floor of 100 E. Federal St. The workshop will be hosted by the Ohio Department of Transportation, engineering firm AECOM and DriveOhio, a “smart” transportation initiative established early this year by Gov. John Kasich.

Youngstown was chosen by DriveOhio as one of 10 pilot project sites for smart mobility initiatives like connected or “smart” vehicles or self-driving shuttles.

“Connected and autonomous vehicles are important for the economic competitiveness of the state and can alleviate human error that results in over 90 percent of all vehicular crashes,” reads a release from Eastgate.

“DriveOhio seeks input from residents, government officials, businesses and emergency service providers among others to better understand potential adoption in the Mahoning Valley. During the workshop, safety and traffic issues will be addressed.”

Registration is encouraged. To register, visit EastgateCOG.org/DriveOhio.