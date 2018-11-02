DeWine makes campaign stop in Boardman

BOARDMAN

Attorney General Mike DeWine, the Republican nominee for governor, today urged voters to back him during a campaign stop in Boardman.

“As your governor, I will pull people together,” DeWine said at the Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters.

DeWine is facing Democrat Rich Cordray in Tuesday’s election.

“Are we going to go back or are we going to go forward?” DeWine said.

