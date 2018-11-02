Austintown Middle School evacuated after smoke alarm alert, all OK


November 2, 2018 at 11:15a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Austintown Middle School students and staff were evacuated this morning when the fire alarm went off shortly after 10 a.m.

It was determined by the Austintown Fire Department a smoke detector in the HVAC system malfunctioned. All students and staff are safe and back in the building at this time.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500


Hubbard


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$319900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900