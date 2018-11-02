Austintown Middle School evacuated after smoke alarm alert, all OK
AUSTINTOWN — Austintown Middle School students and staff were evacuated this morning when the fire alarm went off shortly after 10 a.m.
It was determined by the Austintown Fire Department a smoke detector in the HVAC system malfunctioned. All students and staff are safe and back in the building at this time.
