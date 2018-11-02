Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute punch
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot.
Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. today in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood.
A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 14, 2018 midnight
Baldwin vows to break talk show model
- September 14, 2016 midnight
Lochte feels ‘hurt’ after ‘DWTS’ incident
- May 6, 2018 4:26 p.m.
Stormy Daniels to Trump on 'SNL': 'Storm's a coming, baby!'
- December 21, 2016 10:28 a.m.
Arrest made in shooting outside NYC Hells Angels clubhouse
- April 27, 2018 midnight
What’s your emergency? 911 a different call for black, white
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.