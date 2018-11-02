Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute punch


November 2, 2018 at 2:44p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot.

Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. today in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

