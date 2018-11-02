18 officers graduate from crisis training
YOUNGSTOWN — Eighteen officers from nine different departments today are graduating from Crisis Intervention Training done by the Mahoning Counry Mental Health & Recovery Board.
The training helps officers to interact with people who have mental health issues.
The graduates are having a ceremony at the downtown YMCA.
