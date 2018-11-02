18 officers graduate from crisis training


November 2, 2018 at 12:57p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Eighteen officers from nine different departments today are graduating from Crisis Intervention Training done by the Mahoning Counry Mental Health & Recovery Board.

The training helps officers to interact with people who have mental health issues.

The graduates are having a ceremony at the downtown YMCA.

