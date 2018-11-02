Young leukemia survivor awarded shopping spree at Burlington

YOUNGSTOWN

The family of a young cancer survivor received a surprise $500 shopping spree Thursday afternoon at Burlington department store.

As part of a nationwide initiative to bring smiles and confidence to childhood cancer survivors heading back to school this fall, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which funds blood cancer research and lifesaving treatments, teamed up with Burlington to offer child survivors an opportunity to buy new clothes.

Landen Fitzgerald-Green, 8, of Youngstown and his family were among the recipients.

Landen has been receiving life-saving treatments for leukemia since March 2015, and is now a healthy second-grader at William Holmes McGuffey Elementary.

“I learned to always be strong,” he said about his experience.

Landen’s mother Lisa Green said she was shocked about the shopping spree.

“This is so nice,” she said. “I thought we were just coming for a photo shoot.”

With a family of four, she said the gift helps a lot.

