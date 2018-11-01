UPDATE | Two-vehicle crash kills two on Interstate 76

NORTH JACKSON

Two people are dead from a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The identities of the victims are being withheld until the next-of-kin is notified.

A dispatcher said two pickups collided with each other.

Traffic is backing up there, the dispatcher said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-76 Eastbound at state Route 225 is closed due to the crash. The detour is Route 225 to US Route 224 to state Route 534.

Troopers from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.